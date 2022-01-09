Businesses hopeful for big economic boost as Gamecock football season begins

The start of the Gamecock football season means big business for Columbia and shops big and small are getting ready.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Football at the University of South Carolina returns Saturday, September 3 bringing a big boost in sales to local businesses.

At Addam's Gamecock Gear near Williams-Brice Stadium, shoppers searched through garnet and black apparel in the days leading up to the big game.

"I'm looking for a polo," Ryan Burns, a shopper, said. "Something I look forward to most in my life is coming to the Carolina games, coming down here hanging out with everybody and just cheering for the team."

Ken Halstead manages the store and says it's like the "New Year's Eve of college."

"Fans, they want the newest and best that's available," Halstead said. "So, there's naturally a surge as everyone is trying to get ready for that first game and this year we've got four home games in the first five weeks, so that means a lot of people are shopping early."

The boost in sales is being felt across industries with hotels booking up fast.

Marcus Munse runs Hotel Trundle downtown Columbia.

"I think everybody's ready just to be back now," Munse said. "So, we're excited, we've been booked up for some of those games for a year already and we're really looking forward to it."

From hotels to restaurants where experience is top of mind.

Tin Roof of Columbia General Manager Corey Spigner said they're planning to host a DJ or band Friday nights before games.

"Carolina's pumping up everybody and we're proud to serve the drinks to those going to the games," Spigner said.

Spigner joins other business owners banking on a successful season. Something fans are hoping for too.