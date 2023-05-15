Program helps 17-24-olds get job experience as they enter workforce

The service is provided to those living in Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon counties.

MANNING, S.C. — A workforce program to help young people has found a new home at the Harvin Clarendon County Library.

“I know when I entered the workforce, there was the catch-22 of you need the experience to get a job but you need to get a job to get the experience, so this is a way to help people navigate that challenge,’ said Clarendon County Library Director Holly Cockfield.

Cockfield says the library is excited to welcome the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Youth Program, which also services Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter counties.

"The program is for individuals who haven't had a lot of work experience or they've been out of the workplace for a while, and it helps them work on good employment skills,” Cockfield said.

While many are eager to enter the workforce, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) says Clarendon County is experiencing a lack of job opportunities.

“It's facing a lot of the challenges that many rural communities in South Carolina are facing," SCDEW Assistant Director for Labor Market Information Dr. Bryan Grady said. "The most recent unemployment rate is 4.8%, which isn’t bad but it’s substantially above the state level of 3.2%, so it suggests there are some challenges there, particularly lack of job opportunity for young adults. It hasn’t seen as much investment as other parts of the state.”

The 12-week course for 17-24-year-olds helps those wanting to get in their chosen industry to focus on skills, get experience, and get connected.

“It depends on what workplaces are available. For instance, we are a workplace or partner, so if somebody was interested in offices, library skills, they could come to us,” Cockfield said.