Bars expecting boost from Monday Clemson game

Bars around Columbia welcomed a another boost in sales as more college football fans watched Monday's clemson game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sports bars across Columbia got a second round of college football on Monday night as Clemson took on Georgia Tech.

Brian Tazuma, a bartender at Wild Wing Cafe in The Vista said unlike Saturday during USC's game, Monday was not standing room only. However, the bar was still busy to provide a mid-week boost.

"It's nice because people have a day of rest and then it's just more football," Tazuma said.

Across town, there was a packed house at Carolina Ale House. Managers, Will Harvey and Greg Gerrans say football is always good for business.

"We love to see people come out and enjoy watching football, enjoying some of our food, and enjoying a beer, so we encourage all college football fans to come out and see us."

Like Clemson fans, bar owners across the Midlands are also hoping for a successful football season.

Although a Monday is an unusual day to host a college football game, there are other weekday games this season.

Friday, September 9, 2022:

Louisville vs. UCF @ 7:30 p.m.-- Bounce House

Boise St. vs. New Mexico @ 9:00 p.m.--University Stadium

Friday, September 16, 2022:

Florida State vs. Louisville @ 7:30 p.m.-- Cardinal Stadium

Air Force vs. Wyoming @ 8:00 p.m.-- War Memorial Stadium

Thursday, September 22, 2022:

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech @ 7:30 p.m.-- Lane Stadium/Worsham Field

C. Carolina vs. Georgia State @ 7:30 p.m.-- Center Parc Stadium

Chattanooga vs. Illinois @ 8:30 p.m.-- Memorial Stadium

Friday, September 23, 2022:

Virginia vs. Syracuse @ 7:00 p.m.-- JMA Wireless Dome

Nevada vs. Air Force @ 8:00 p.m.-- Falcon Stadium

Boise St. vs. UTEP @ 9:00 p.m.-- Sun Bowl

Thursday, September 29, 2022:

Utah St. vs. BYU @ 8:00 p.m.-- LaVell Edwards Stadium

Friday, September 30, 2022:

Tulane vs. Houston @ 7:00 p.m.-- TDECU Stadium

UTSA vs. Middle Tenn. @ 7:30 p.m.-- Johnny Floyd Stadium

San Deigo St. vs. Boise St. @ 8:00 p.m.-- Albertsons Stadium

Washington vs. UCLA @10:30 p.m.-- Rose Bowl

New Mexico vs. UNLV @ 11:00 p.m.-- Allegiant Stadium

Friday, October 7, 2022:

Nebraska vs. Rutgers @ 7:00 p.m.-- SHI Stadium

Houston vs. Memphis @ 7:30 p.m.-- Liberty Bowl Memorial

UNLV vs. San Jose St. @ 10:30 p.m.-- CEFCU Stadium

Colorado St. vs. Nevada @ 10:30 p.m.-- Mackay Stadium

Wednesday, October 12, 2022:

Louisiana vs. Marshall @ 7:30 p.m.-- Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Thursday, October 13, 2022:

Temple vs. UCF @ 7:00 p.m.-- Bounce House

Baylor vs. West Virginia @ 7:00 p.m.-- Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Friday, October 14, 2022:

Navy vs. SMU @ 7:30 p.m.-- Gerald J. Ford Stadium

UTSA vs. FIU @8:00 p.m.-- Riccardo Silva Stadium

Wednesday, October 19, 2022:

Georgia St. vs. App. St. @ 7:30 p.m.-- Kidd Brewer Stadium

Thursday, October 20, 2022:

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech @ 7:30 p.m.-- Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Troy vs. South Alabama @ 7:30 p.m.-- Hancock Whitney Stadium

Friday, October 21, 2022:

Tulsa vs. Temple @ 7:30 p.m.-- Lincoln Financial Field

UAB vs. W. Kentucky @ 8:00-- Houchens-Smith Stadium

Thursday, October 27, 2022:

Virginia Tech vs. NC State @ 7:30 p.m.-- Carter-Finley Stadium

Louisiana vs. So. Miss @7:30 p.m.-- Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium

Utah vs. Washington St. @ 10:00 p.m.-- Clarence D. Martin Stadium

Friday, October 28, 2022:

Louisianna Tech vs. FIU @ 8:00 p.m.-- Riccardo Silva Stadium

East Carolina vs. BYU @ 8:00 p.m.-- LaVell Edwards Stadium

Tuesday, November 1, 2022:

Buffalo vs. Ohio @ TBA-- Peden Stadium

Ball St. vs. Kent. St. @ TBA-- Dix Stadium

Wednesday, November 2, 2022:

W. Michigan vs. Bowling Green @ 7:00 p.m.-- Doyt L. Perry Stadium

C. Michigan vs. N. Illinois @ 7:00 p.m.-- Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Thursday, November 3, 2022:

UTEP vs. Rice @ 7:00 p.m.-- Rice Stadium

App St. vs. C. Carolina @ 7:30 p.m.-- Brooks Stadium

Friday, November 4, 2022:

Duke vs. Boston College @ 7:00 p.m.-- Alumni Stadium

UMass vs. UConn @ 7:00 p.m.-- Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Oregon St. vs. Washington @ 10:30 p.m.-- Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Tuesday, November 8, 2022:

Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) @ TBA-- Fred C. Yager Stadium

E. Michigan vs. Akron @ TBA-- Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium

Ball St. vs. Toledo @ TBA-- Glass Bowl

Wednesday, November 9, 2022:

N. Illinois vs. W. Michigan @7:00 p.m.-- Waldo Stadium

Kent St. vs. Bowling Green @ 7:00 p.m.-- Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Buffalo vs. C. Michigan @7:00 p.m. Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Thursday, November 10, 2022:

Tulsa vs. Memphis @ 7:30 p.m.-- Liberty Bowl Memorial

Ga. Southern vs. Louisiana @ 7:30 p.m.-- Cajun Field

Friday, November 11, 2022:

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati @ 8:00 p.m.-- Nippert Stadium

Colorado vs. USC @ 9:30 p.m.-- United Airlines Field at the LA Memorial Coliseum

Fresno St. vs. UNLV @ 10:30 p.m.-- Allegiant Stadium

Tuesday, November 15, 2022:

Ohio vs. Ball St. @ 7:00 p.m.-- Scheumann Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Toledo @ 7:00 p.m.-- Glass Bowl

Wednesday, November 16, 2022:

W. Michigan vs. C. Michigan @ TBA-- Kelly/Shorts Stadium

E. Michigan vs. Kent State @ TBA-- Dix Stadium

Miami (Ohio) vs. N. Illinois @ TBA-- Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Thursday, November 17, 2022:

SMU vs. Tulane @ 7:30 p.m.-- Benson Field at Yulman Stadium

Friday, November 18, 2022:

South Florida vs. Tulsa @ 9:00 p.m.-- Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Tuesday, November 22, 2022:

Bowling Green vs. Ohio @ 7:00 p.m.-- Peden Stadium

Ball St. vs. Miami (Ohio) @ 7:00 p.m.-- Fred C. Yager Stadium

Thursday, November 24, 2022:

Miss. State vs. Ole Miss @ 7:00 p.m.-- Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field

Friday, November 25, 2022: