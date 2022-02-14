Columbia businesses make final push for last minute Valentine's Day shoppers

Florists, restaurants and even clothing stores are seeing more customers and getting a financial boost as a result of the holiday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The last-minute Valentine's Day shopping rush is on.

Many florists, restaurants and even clothing stores are seeing more customers and getting a financial boost as a result.

Paris Whitlock, an employee at Miss Cocky Boutique in Downtown Columbia, said they've been offering holiday discounts.

"We've had a few guys come in finding things for their wives or girlfriends," Whitlock said. "So, it's been cute to help them out too, because I know some men don't really know what always to get."

Subscriptions, gift cards and home cooked meal could make easy buys for last minute shoppers.

Many florists are also open on Valentine's Day for those looking for the right gift.

Carolyn Kelly owns her namesake flower and giftshop on Millwood Avenue in Columbia.

"We have a variety of roses and lilies and daisies, different types of arrangements," Kelly said. "Balloons, bears, fruit baskets."

Between the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day, businesses like Carolyn's say it could be one of their biggest sales periods, despite rising COVID-era prices.

"Prices are a little bit more expensive," Kelly said. "Really during Valentine's, period, and so roses are more expensive than what they normally would be."

That's not stopping shoppers.