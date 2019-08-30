BUFFALO, N.Y. — The unofficial symbol of partying might soon find a sustainable replacement.

Ball, the company that makes mason jars, is getting ready to launch an aluminum cup that's shaped like a red Solo cup.

It can be reused forever, as long as you wash it. Of course, the cups will be more expensive.

The company told Bloomberg the cups will cost around 25 cents each, but the upsides are worth it.

They'll keep your drink cold. They won't break if you squeeze them too hard. And to clean up, just stick them in the dishwasher.

