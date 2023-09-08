Concerns surround SCOUT Motors and its environmental impact in Blythewood

Multiple agencies have raised concerns on it's impact to the wetlands in the area.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The landscape in Blythewood is rapidly changing, as construction trucks fill the streets, and trees continue to come down as far as the eye can see in and around the SCOUT Motors Manufacturing site.

But questions over how it impacts the environment are rising.

Back in March, amid much fanfare, the electric vehicle manufacturer announced along with state, county, and local leaders plans to locate a plant in Blythewood, bringing as many as 4,000 jobs to the area.

Bobbi Young is one of many residents who has raised concerns since the project was first announced.

“I am still feeling the same as I was a couple of months ago, if not more since the project has come this far," says Young.

Young lives a street over from the project and worries about her health, her neighbors, and her horses, but she’s really upset with how the project will impact the wetlands.

She’s not alone as multiple agencies have conducted studies, the most recent was in July when The Congaree Riverkeeper and Southern Environmental Law sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (who approves or denies a permit allowing construction on wetlands).

Voicing concerns over the potential negative impact the project will cause like the destruction of wetlands, more flooding, and issues with tributaries in the area.

A new report from The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says they visited the site on July 11th.

The report says, “The SCDNR recommends that the proposed permit be held in abeyance until the concerns, requests for additional information, and recommendations expressed herein can be adequately addressed.”

The agency couldn't do an interview today.

So, does that mean the project is on hold?

News19 reached out to the Army Corps of Engineers, Glenn Jefferies the Communications chief says, “They are coordinating with the applicant on the comments they’ve received during the public comments period including the letter from DNR, now they have requested a response from the applicant, there is no timeline on a possible permit decision for an application on the wetlands.”

Jeff Ruble, Economic Development Director for Richland County said in a statement: “The Scout project is alive and well. The response received by DNR was standard and not out of the ordinary. We look forward to continuing our work with Scout, the town of Blythewood, and other neighborhood leaders and see the Midlands become the heart of electric vehicle production in South Carolina.”



The Governor's Office also sent us a statement:

“The Governor’s Office was not previously aware of the DNR comment letter, the concerns expressed therein, or their request to hold the project’s permits in abeyance. That said, we are confident that going forward – state and federal regulators will arrive at a solution that protects our natural resources and keeps the project’s construction on schedule," Brandon Charochak, Communications Director for the Governor of South Carolina.

Young says while agencies continue to voice concerns, so will residents of the Blythewood community

“I’ve noticed we have almost 400 people on our Facebook page now, so I think a lot of people are starting to take note that there is something really big coming and it needs to be watched over carefully," adds Young.