Crematorium owner apologizes for not refrigerating bodies

LEWISTON, Maine — The operator of a crematorium who’s accused of leaving bodies unattended without refrigeration has apologized through his attorney.
The letter from Affordable Cremation Solutions owner Ken Kincer’s attorney said the man was going through a personal crisis.
But Taylor Asen, the attorney representing the families, says the families, not Kincer, are the victim in this case.
The business was shut down and its funeral licenses were suspended in June by the state Board of Funeral Service, which said it found unrefrigerated bodies stacked in its basement.