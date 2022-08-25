Curtain up! Dutch Square movie theater set to reopen

Bow Tie Management to reopen Dutch Square Cinema 14 on Bush River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Movie lovers rejoice!

Bow Tie Management (BTM) has announced it is reopening the multiscreen theater at Dutch Square Mall on Thursday, September 1. The multiplex opened in the Bush River Road mall in 1997 and was recently operated by AMC Theaters.

The 14-screen BTM will have its first showings Thursday evening with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 3, where all tickets to all movies at all show times will be $3 per person.

BTM owner and operating partner Joseph Masher said, “We are excited to reopen this Columbia institution and bring a variety of movies and special presentations to our guests. The theater has been a long-standing favorite of moviegoers in Columbia, and we are planning some new elements to improve it."

Masher also stated BTM will feature an affordable birthday program and family-friendly ticket pricing. He adds the cafe space will be reactivated to feature a more varied food menu -- including chicken tenders, french fries, jumbo hot dogs and pizza -- and a full service bar. Patrons will be able to rent private auditoriums at an affordable price.