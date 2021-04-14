Dollar General hiring 20,000 new employees

Dollar General is looking to hire for jobs with store operations, distribution centers, private fleet and the store support center.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dollar General will hire 20,000 new employees this spring.

The company plans to hold virtual hiring events all next week. Dollar General is looking to hire for jobs with store operations, distribution centers, private fleet and the store support center.

If you would like to apply, look up the position online prior to attending a virtual hiring event. The company will also hold some in-store hiring events from April 22 – 23. Social distancing measures will be in place and all candidates must wear a mask.



