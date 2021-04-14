Dollar General hiring 20,000 new employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dollar General will hire 20,000 new employees this spring.
The company plans to hold virtual hiring events all next week. Dollar General is looking to hire for jobs with store operations, distribution centers, private fleet and the store support center.
If you would like to apply, look up the position online prior to attending a virtual hiring event. The company will also hold some in-store hiring events from April 22 – 23. Social distancing measures will be in place and all candidates must wear a mask.
Find out more about the positions available by visiting, Dollar General.
More details about open positions
- Store Operations: Opportunities to support DG’s retail store operations that currently encompasses more than 17,000 stores in 46 states include roles as regional directors, district managers, store managers, assistant store managers, part-time and full-time lead sales associates and part-time sales associates.
- Distribution Centers: Dollar General currently operates traditional (dry) and DG Fresh distribution centers that offer opportunities in roles within general warehouse, human resources, inventory control, maintenance, training and administration.
- Private Fleet: The Company’s private fleet program has grown from 80 tractors at the end of fiscal 2017 to more than 700 tractors and more than 550 drivers in spring 2021. The Company is currently seeking drivers to further expand its private fleet where top-of-the-line equipment is ready and waiting for Class A CDL drivers to join the DG team.
- Store Support Center: The Company’s corporate headquarters, located near Nashville, Tennessee, is looking to fill a wide range of roles. Candidates interested in career opportunities at the Store Support Center may visit the DG Careers site and select Corporate Jobs.