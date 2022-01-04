Fairfield County opens new outdoor music venue

A new outdoor music venue is opening on Friday at Carolina Adventure World in Winnsboro, SC.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — The Arrowhead Pavilion at the Carolina Adventure World (CAW) opens on Friday. The venue is expected to bring thousands of tourist to Northeast Winnsboro, near Lake Wateree.

"I would hope that it puts Winnsboro back on the map again," said Connor Little, who lives in Fairfield County. "I feel like the bigger names, that go to the concerts, are definitely going to bring more people, which could bring more people here."

The CAW have remodeled the existing facility into the outdoor facility where performers will come entertain thousands of people.

Rodney Atkins will be the first performer, on April 1 at the CAW Country Concert Series breaking in the new stage.

With more people coming to Fairfield County, that could mean more revenue.

“Hopefully what it’ll do is change people’s perception in their minds that there’s so much to do in Fairfield County, if you know where it is," said Gene Stephens, President, Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce. "Having them come to our county, they see how special it is, our ultimate goal is to have them move to Fairfield County. We want to grow."

Stephens explains the music pavilion will have a big economic impact for the County and is a kickstart to years of development.

"You will start to see us expand in the next 5 to 10 years with accommodations, with hospitality, with all kind of different venues to support people and tourism," Stephens said. "So yes, that will have a big economic impact, almost like a jump start to that process."

The owner of Southern Entertainment, Bob Durkin said the Arrowhead Pavilion is one of many projects to bring more tourists.

"There's a ton of renovations going on out here," Durkin said. "Making more camping spots, making the trails obviously better to ride with UTVs and you'll be able to rent the guided tours in May and June. But on top of that, we've also added a new restaurant called arrowhead tavern right outside but just everything you see right here. So I mean this is a gorgeous part of South Carolina."

He told News 19, their first goal is to get more exposure for the venue.

"Eventually the revenue will come," Durkin said. "Right now, if we could just add 500 or a thousand more people and eyes to expose them to this place and they’ll see what the beauty is all about, see how great they are."

Traveling from North Carolina, Garrett Smith and Chris Frampton are visiting CAW for the weekend.

"We definitely like the family atmosphere," Smith said.

"Yeah the family atmosphere is really nice," Frampton added.

They hope the Pavilion will bring in more excitement to the area and more tourists like them.