COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new townhome development overlooking the Congaree River in West Columbia was announced on Wed., Dec. 4.

According to Columbia developer Bill Bradshaw, site preparation is underway on Flow2, a six-unit development that will feature three-story, three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom townhomes across the Gervais Street Bridge, off Meeting Street at Sunset Boulevard.

In a press release, Bradshaw says, “This whole area is just booming. It’s the hottest part of Columbia without question. We are looking for people who want the lifestyle of being close to town, who don’t want to hassle with a lot of maintenance, who want the convenience of being able to walk to five or six restaurants, and to the gym. It is in-town living with a beautiful view.”

Flow2 will be constructed along the West Columbia Riverwalk, near Bridgepointe Condominiums and across Meeting Street from Brookland development and Black Rooster restaurant.

WLTX

The townhomes will be designed in an inverted floorplan with the main living space, kitchen and half-bath on the third floor to take advantage of the views, two bedrooms and two baths on the second floor, and a bedroom/office and bath on the first floor.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by November 2020 with prices ranging from $415,000 to $525,000.

Bradshaw was one of the original developers of the adjacent Flow Townhomes, Phase 1. Investment in Flow 2 is estimated at $6 million, with a total investment of $12 million for the two phases. All of the original townhomes are owner occupied.

Flow and Flow 2 both offer gated access, the convenience of a shared pool and pool-house, and private access to the West Columbia Riverwalk.