Looking for a job? Hiring events in the Midlands August 25-28, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Individuals seeking employment in the Midlands have some options this week as there are a few hiring events scheduled during August 25-28, 2021.
Columbia Law Enforcement Hiring Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, at Hilton Garden Inn, 434 Columbiana Dr., Columbia. Hosted by Reliant Hiring Solutions, a nationwide placement/recruitment service for sworn officer candidates and civilian support personnel. Multiple law enforcement agencies are represented, walk-ins welcome. More information here.
2nd Chance Employment Event: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, August 28, at Charles R Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way, Columbia. Path2Redemption partners with CVS, The Meeting Place Church and City of Columbia to provide aftercare assistance to ex-offenders as they transition back to society after incarceration. More information here.
United States Postal Service (USPS): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, August 28, at various locations in the Midlands. USPS is hiring a variety of positions for the holiday season and beyond -- drivers, sales and service, delivery and sorting and handling. While applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers, USPS personnel will be onsite to answer questions about the available positions. Applicants must be 18 years or older, be able to pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation. Apply at the following locations:
- Cayce/West Columbia, 1535 Platt Springs Rd., West Columbia
- Chapin Post Office, 1249 Chapin Rd., Chapin
- Lexington Post Office, 1830 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- Camden Main Post Office, 542 E. Dekalb St., Camden
- Orangeburg Walmart, 332 Stonewall Jackson Blvd., Orangeburg
- Sumter Post Office, 311 N. Main St., Sumter