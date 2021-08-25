Looking for a job? Hiring events in the Midlands August 25-28, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Individuals seeking employment in the Midlands have some options this week as there are a few hiring events scheduled during August 25-28, 2021.

2nd Chance Employment Event: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, August 28, at Charles R Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way, Columbia. Path2Redemption partners with CVS, The Meeting Place Church and City of Columbia to provide aftercare assistance to ex-offenders as they transition back to society after incarceration. More information here .

United States Postal Service (USPS): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, August 28, at various locations in the Midlands. USPS is hiring a variety of positions for the holiday season and beyond -- drivers, sales and service, delivery and sorting and handling. While applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers, USPS personnel will be onsite to answer questions about the available positions. Applicants must be 18 years or older, be able to pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation. Apply at the following locations: