It's time to vote again: What is the coolest thing made in South Carolina?

Annual Manufacturing Madness contest is open for the public to cast their vote
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The list has been narrowed down to the final 16, and now it's time for the public to have its say as to what is the coolest thing made in South Carolina. The second annual Manufacturing Madness contest, sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, seeks to highlight products made within the state.

Interested voters can visit scmanufacturingmadness.com to choose their favorite item in eight one-on-one brackets. You can vote for your favorites once a day. The winner will be announced at the State House in Columbia on March 29.

This year's top 16 are:

The 2022 winner was steel made at Nucor Steel in Berkeley County. Nucor beat out the three other finalists that included the F-16 Fighting Falcon manufactured by Lockheed Martin in Greenville, Electrolux and Frigidaire’s Single Door Refrigerator and Freezer made at its facility in Anderson, and the Honda Talon 1000 X-4 made by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. South Carolina Manufacturing in Timmonsville.

