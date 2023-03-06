It's time to vote again: What is the coolest thing made in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The list has been narrowed down to the final 16, and now it's time for the public to have its say as to what is the coolest thing made in South Carolina. The second annual Manufacturing Madness contest, sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, seeks to highlight products made within the state.
Interested voters can visit scmanufacturingmadness.com to choose their favorite item in eight one-on-one brackets. You can vote for your favorites once a day. The winner will be announced at the State House in Columbia on March 29.
This year's top 16 are:
- F-16 Fighting Falcon, Lockheed Martin, Greenville
- Electrolux/Frigidaire Single-Door Refrigerator and Freezer, Electrolux Home Products Inc., Anderson
- Metal Buildings Products and Materials, Nucor Buildings Group, Lexington
- High Noon Sun Sips, E&J Gallo Winery, Chester
- 7HA.03 Industrial Gas Turbine, General Electric, Greenville
- Reconfigurable Seat, Magna International, Spartanburg
- STAR Ash, The SEFA Group, Georgetown
- 787 Dreamliner, The Boeing Company, Charleston
- Honda Side-by-Side Vehicles, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. South Carolina Manufacturing, Florence
- Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed, Sleep Number, Richland
- Sub-sea High Voltage Cable, Nexans, Berkeley
- TGIF Fully Cooked Baby Back Ribs, Spartanburg Meat Processing Company, Spartanburg
- Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer, Samsung, Newberry
- Earthmover Mining Tire, Michelin, Anderson and Lexington
- Perforating Tooling and Machinery, Stewarts of America, Greenville
- Air Force Flight Suit Fabrics, Milliken & Company, Spartanburg
The 2022 winner was steel made at Nucor Steel in Berkeley County. Nucor beat out the three other finalists that included the F-16 Fighting Falcon manufactured by Lockheed Martin in Greenville, Electrolux and Frigidaire’s Single Door Refrigerator and Freezer made at its facility in Anderson, and the Honda Talon 1000 X-4 made by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. South Carolina Manufacturing in Timmonsville.