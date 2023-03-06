It's time to vote again: What is the coolest thing made in South Carolina?

Annual Manufacturing Madness contest is open for the public to cast their vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The list has been narrowed down to the final 16, and now it's time for the public to have its say as to what is the coolest thing made in South Carolina. The second annual Manufacturing Madness contest, sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, seeks to highlight products made within the state.

Interested voters can visit scmanufacturingmadness.com to choose their favorite item in eight one-on-one brackets. You can vote for your favorites once a day. The winner will be announced at the State House in Columbia on March 29.

This year's top 16 are: