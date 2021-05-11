Upcoming South Carolina job fairs, training classes in the Columbia area

Where you might find work -- or job training -- during December

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you are looking for a job, there are several opportunities available to you to find work in the month of December. Here is a list of known job fair events.

MAU Workforce at Samsung in Newberry, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 121 Truman Ave., Newberry. Positions available include forklift operator, assembler, quality inspector, material handler, machine operator and production associate. Starting pay is $14 to 17 an hour, health benefits, 401K, and opportunity for advancement. mau.com/samsung-jobs

US Patriot Hiring Event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at SC Works Midlands, 700 Taylor St., Columbia. US Patriot is a retailer of military and law enforcement tactical gear. Positions available include senior embroidery, administrative assistant, sales associate, and warehouse specialist. Apply in advance online at USPatriotTactical.com/careers and bring an up-to-date resume to the event. Interviews will be conducted on-site.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at SC Works Midlands, 671 Main St., West Columbia. Apply in advance online at joinlcsd.com/application and bring up-to-date resume to the event. Positions available include patrol deputies, correctional officers, and human resources specialists. $500 new hire incentive, $1,500 two-year retention incentive.

Tyson Foods, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 14