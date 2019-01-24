WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina — Krispy Kreme has your fix of heart-shaped treats this Valentine's Day so you can pass on your heartfelt message in a delicious way.

The Triad-based doughnut chain is introducing "Conversation Doughnuts" to show that they're 'CRAZY 4 U.'

The Valentine Conversation doughnuts will include more than a dozen traditional phrases like "DM ME," "ALL THE FEELS" and "BE MINE."

Krispy Kreme's heart-shaped 'Conversation Doughnuts'

Krispy Kreme

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

The doughnuts will have four varieties of fillings - Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME, Raspberry Filled and Chocolate KREME Filled. The doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Krispy Kreme Rewards members can get a FREE Conversation Heart Doughnut of choice with any purchase on Wednesday, February 6.

The New England Confectionary Co. (NECCO) made the popular Sweetheart candies, a Valentine's Day staple, for more than 100 years. NECCO went bankrupt last year, ending their run of making traditional heart-shaped candies with heartfelt messages stamped on them.

