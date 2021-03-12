Small businesses in Lexington say Christmas spirit necessary at their stores

"It just helps people feel more welcomed when they come in and then see the decorations," Allizay Zamora said.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Christmas goodies, Christmas decorations, and a whole lot of Christmas cheer are what's needed in businesses this time of year.

It's certainly important to businesses along main street in Lexington to celebrate the season of giving.

At Lexington Jewelers, they put out a full plate of Christmas cookies for their customers.

"It's the welcoming, when you walk in the door, we thank you for walking in. When you enter that door, you become my friend. It's not just somebody. We appreciate it because you don't have to come in," Barnette Scott, the owner, said.

She doubles her staff, offers free gift wrapping and loves catching up with customers this time of year. This Christmas is particularly special because it's Barnette's last season in the business. She's retiring after 58 years.

"This is my last year ... We'll be closing Dec. 24, Christmas Eve at 2 o'clock," Scott said.

Down the street at Auburn Mermaid Boutique, they spread the joy of the season, too, with decorations going up starting the day after Halloween.

"We have our rushes and we'll stop doing it then, but we do it whenever we have any downtime," associate Taylor Shelton said.

"It just helps people feel more welcomed when they come in and then see the decorations," associate worker Allizay Zamora said.

"It just makes me happy, so I feel like I said, the year we've had, we need more Christmas spirit," Shelton said.