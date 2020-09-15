Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in the Midlands

Harvest Hope hosts event for job seekers, Home Depot, Amazon also looking for workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Job seekers -- companies in the Midlands are starting to search for workers as the economy slowly re-opens and seasonal labor positions appear.

Home Depot announced the company is hiring 298 positions in the West Columbia Distribution Center. The company needs to fill the full- and part-time positions in order to keep up with the demand from online sales and restocking store inventories and offers expanded benefits which include weekly bonuses to help alleviate some of the challenges associates may be facing as a result of COVID-19.

Interested jobseekers can text JOBS to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area (message and data rates may apply). All interested candidates must complete the 15-minute application online.

Amazon will be trying to fill 100,000 full- and part-time positions nationwide. The company also has a distribution center in West Columbia. Click here for online application.

Finally, Harvest Hope Food Bank will host a drive-thru job fair Wednesday, September 16.

Sponsored by SC Works of the Midlands, the SC Department of Social Services and the Harvest Hope Food Bank, dozens of local employers who need help will participate in the event at the Harvest Hope Food Bank at 2200 Shop Road.

An informal polling of Harvest Hope recipients revealed that about 40% of the households are in need of employment.