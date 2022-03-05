Columbia's Five Points sees new businesses opening

Three businesses have opened in Five Points as of March, and the neighborhood association says more are on the way.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Game Day Nutrition opened its doors on March 5 and is the latest shop to open during the recent development boom in Five Points.

This protein shake shop is the latest addition to the neighborhood, but certainly not the last to come this year. Amanda Murray owns Game Day Nutrition with her brother. "We’ve been busy, we’ve been shaking it up, man,” Murray said with a smile on opening day.

The health-focused store is right down the street from Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint and the SWIFF clothing store; both new businesses that opened in February.

"Just in the month since we’ve signed the lease here, we’ve seen different businesses start to pop up," said Murray. "I think it’s definitely booming, it’s got a big future,” she said about Five Points.

While “for rent” signs are common on commercial buildings in the area, Katy Renfroe with the Five Points Association told News19 more tenants are on the way.

"We did have several businesses close due to COVID and that’s really having a good turn now," Renfroe said. She added that they're seeing an influx of new business. Last spring, according to Renfroe, Five Points had 33 vacant buildings and now there are 26.

The next new face to Five Points will be the Flying Biscuit Café in July. Plus, the space where the popular restaurant Yesterday's once was has been filled.

"It’s a restaurant, so it’ll be on the bottom level like Yesterday's was," explained Renfroe. She said the second level will hold the new restaurant's office space and the rooftop will be open to guests as a tapas bar. The name can’t be announced yet but is expected to open this winter.

#FivePoints development news:

Feb.: Jack Brown's and SWIFF opened.

March: Game Day Nutrition opened.

July: The Flying Biscuit Café will open.

This winter: @FivePointsSC has confirmed a restaurant is filling the Yesterday's space, including a rooftop bar with tapas. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/yuQxOH1EmV — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) March 5, 2022

As the neighborhood continues to grow, Murray is confident it’ll keep its local village feel. "We’re lucky to have found Five Points as our extended family," said Murray.