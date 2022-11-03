New businesses hope to bring slice of Atlanta to Two Notch Road

New business owners are hoping to bring a slice of Atlanta to Two Notch Road with one restaurant open and two shops on the way.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Growth continues in the Diamond Pointe Plaza of Two Notch Road with two more shops opening in the area.

Among them is Glamorous Beauty Hair Bar.

The owner, 23-year-old D'Asia Houser, says her shop's story began just a few years ago.

"When I was 19, I went to the illustrious Claflin University," Houser said. "I started doing my roommates hair, you know, girls in the dorm and I kind of just fell in love, found a passion for it."

Since then, she's opened a location in Orangeburg and is preparing to open in the Diamond Pointe Plaza this weekend selling lashes and hair.

"So, I'm so excited to be 23 and this is my current, second location," Houser said. "So, it's a little butterflies."

Openings have been like a domino effect since Room Service Bistro opened at the plaza just a few months ago.

"Our neighbors are very popular," Houser said. "So, it was kind of like a good business move."

Manager Jonathan Jackson said they hoped to bring an Atlanta feel to the area.

"We see a lot of different things when we go to different places, so why not bring it here and have it for our community and have it for our people here in Columbia," Jackson said. "We serve food. Just good vibes. You can have drinks.... Two Notch is one of hte busiest areas in Columbia... So, why not put it here?"

New business owners are hoping to bring a slice of Atlanta to Two Notch Road with Room Service Bistro, a restaurant and lounge, now open and two new shops on the way. Their story tonight on @WLTX pic.twitter.com/cH71fMPBnV — Kayland Hagwood (@KaylandWLTX) March 12, 2022

On March 20, Laquandra Robinson will open "She's So Fancy" Boutique selling clothing and other items.

"When I moved up here they always say Harbison has more than Two Notch, Harbison Mall is better than Two Notch " Robinson said, "I'm not the mall, but I can bring you the mall in here."

The growth is something locals like Wanda Smith say they're excited about and hoping will continue.

"Yes, because it's actually very close and you don't have to travel as far as Harbison to just have a good time," Smith said. "It makes me very excited."