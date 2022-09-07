Newberry Façade Grant Program returns

Efforts to improve Downtown Newberry continue, as another round of grants are approved by the city.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Efforts to draw tourism are bringing more than new visitors to Newberry.

For Robert Matheson, a Façade Grant from the city was the reason he opened the Matheson Art Studio and Exhibition Hall downtown.

"It's not only helped my business," Matheson said, "but it actually helped us decide on moving to Newberry to see a city that was investing in the small businesses."

Since beginning in 2014, the city-funded grant has produced more than 50 completed projects, Matheson's studio among them.

"...allowed us to repaint the entryway and also add a nice awning to keep the water off of our storefront windows," he said.

Assistant City Manager Jeff Wicker says the program encourages investment.

"It's a 90-10 grant with a max city award of $9,000," Wicker said. "So, it can certainly take a little bit of the burden off of our downtown businesses to make the improvements and continue to maintain our downtown which is obviously a vital corridor for the city."

The city will be offering five improvement grants for the upcoming fiscal year and are hoping others will apply.

"It's been very helpful for us and we’re thankful for the city for what they’ve done," Matheson said.