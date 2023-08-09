NY Governor calls on Charter Spectrum to issue refunds to customers affected by dispute with Disney

The governor is calling on both companies to resolve the dispute so that Bills fans can watch the season opener on Monday night, as well as the U.S. Open.

NEW YORK — New York Governor Kathy Hochul is weighing in on a contract dispute between Charter/Spectrum and the Walt Disney Company.

Governor Hochul is calling on the Department of Public Service to hold Charter Spectrum accountable an disuse refunds to New York customers who lost programming to sporting events on ESPN and programming on Disney channels,.

It's simple: if you pay your cable bill, you deserve to get the services you pay for,” Governor Hochul said. “An ongoing corporate dispute is forcing customers to miss some of the highest profile televised events of the year – the least these companies can do is provide a refund. Disney and Charter must continue negotiating in good faith to ensure affordability and consumer choice. I also urge Disney to continue providing its programming under the terms of the prior agreement while negotiations continue. My Administration is committed to consumer protections for all New Yorkers."

"Governor Hochul is giving voice to millions of New Yorkers who are frustrated that they cannot view all of their cable channels, and who have a right to be refunded for services that they are unable to access. The Department of Public Service will work diligently to ensure Charter provides customers appropriate bill credits in a timely manner," said Department of Public Service CEO and Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian.

