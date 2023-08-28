Future growth along Garners Ferry to be discussed at public workshop in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the past few years, business and residential construction has been booming along the Garners Ferry Road corridor. With the increase of new businesses and housing opportunities along Garners Ferry between Fort Jackson Boulevard and Trotter Road, there has been an increase in traffic and questions as to how whatever remaining land should be developed.
On Tuesday, August 28, the Central Midlands Council of Governments is hosting a public workshop to address some of theses issues. The Traffic Improvement Area Plan for southeast Columbia will focus on transportation and land use along the Garners Ferry corridor.
The meeting will be held 5-7 p.m. at Richland Library Southeast, 7421 Garners Ferry Road.
Some ideas might include possible traffic calming measures and making the area more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly.