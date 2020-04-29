SUMTER, S.C. — A rocky start and now the potential of another quick halt to the federal loan program meant to help small businesses.

According to the Small Business Administration, the popular Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) supported more than 1.6 million small shops before running out of funds earlier this month.

RELATED: Small businesses shut out of federal funds hope for assistance in second-wave

On Monday, the money returned and so did the representatives of thousands of businesses in need, causing the online system to crash.

"The website was down pretty quick. It got overwhelmed and overloaded pretty quick. Unfortunately, we kind of expected that," Chris Hardy, the CEO of Sumter's Chamber of Commerce, said.

Now, they're expecting another grim possibility -- this round of funding could run out shortly as well.

RELATED: Loans available to help small businesses through COVID-19 crisis

"That money is probably already earmarked. If not, it will be in the next 24 hours," Hardy said. "...because there were so many that were rolled over from the first phase that they were given priority and already in the queue so the majority of those applications were probably going to take up the majority of the money that was allocated."

Boudre Thomas has been waiting for funds since the first week of April to help sustain her cleaning service.

"We still want to be able to have our workers, you know, employed because they have families as well," Thomas said. "So, that's pretty much our concern."

For now, she's leaning on faith and praying for a positive outcome.

"Even though our revenue has gone down, it's just having the faith that we have and knowing that wither way we'll be okay," Thomas said.

Some Midlands communities are offering programs to assist small businesses thorough this crisis.

RELATED: Agency offers emergency relief grants to help S.C. arts organizations, musicians

Hardy added that they're in discussions to try to offer a small business loan program to people in Sumter and working alongside local leaders to strategize.

RELATED: Richland County approves $1 million to support small businesses, nonprofits

As for the SBA, it released a statement Tuesday after receiving scrutiny that some larger businesses received the funds.

"To further ensure PPP loans are limited to eligible borrowers, the SBA has decided, in consultation with the Department of the Treasury, that it will review all loans in excess of $2 million, in addition to other loans as appropriate, following the lender’s submission of the borrower’s loan forgiveness application. Regulatory guidance implementing this procedure will be forthcoming," the statement said.

For more information on these loan programs, visit the SBA online.