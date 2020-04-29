SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — It's now days into the beginning of a slow reopening in South Carolina with some retail stores getting back to business.

At Galloway and Moseley Jewelers in Sumter, staff members are finally opening their doors, after switching to curbside and online sales to keep open.

"We were allowed to open back up, which has been a big relief," Kim Hatchell, their sales manager, said.

Other shops like Bluetile Skateboards in Columbia remain on pause.

"I felt like it was a little preemptive to open up so soon and I know that there are people divided on that," David Toole, the store's owner, said.

Across South Carolina into Georgia it's is a very different picture. Restaurants, salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alley's are just a few of the businesses given the green light to reopen.

"We probably should've waited statewide a little longer to have at least a weeks worth of decrease in cases," Gene Gurley of Sunshine Bakery in Georgia and said, "but it is legal to open the dining room again."

The move has been met with disapproval from some residents, state officials and, last week, even by President Donald Trump, as the country works to curb the spread of the virus.

Here in South Carolina, some hair dressers have petitioned the governor to loosen the reins, allowing them to return to work with restrictions.

"When we cannot work. We don't have a client sitting in that chair, we make no money," Amy Howie, a hair dresser, said at the rally.

The governor has since renewed his 'home or work' order for another 15 days, which is South Carolina's equivalent to a stay at home order. It's unclear when additional businesses will be allowed to return.

