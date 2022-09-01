SC DEW holds job fair Thursday for Mohawk employees facing layoffs

Manufacturer to shutter plant, lay off 600 employees in Marlboro County by November 2022

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) is hosting a job fair for more than 600 employees of Mohawk Industries in Bennettsville, South Carolina, after the manufacturer announced it will be shutting down the plant and laying off its employees by November 2022.

The Marlboro County town will be truly hard hit when Mohawk closes as the company makes up 25% of all manufacturing jobs in the county, according to DEW.

DEW was notified of Mohawk's intention of closing the Bennettsville site on August 2 and began on-site meetings in mid-August with Mohawk employees on all shifts to review reemployment services available through SC Works, an online and in-person network connecting employers with job seekers.

On Thursday, DEW -- along with Marlboro County and SC Works -- is hosting a job fair with more than 50 employers. Job offers are being made on the spot.

What: DEW job fair

When: Thursday, September 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Wade H Prince Recreation Center, Wade H Prince Recreation Center 155 Elizabeth St. in Blenheim.

Also: transportation for Mohawk employees to the job fair will be provided by Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority. Lunch will be provided by Marlboro County Administrator and Economic Developer Ron Munnerlyn

Schaeffler, one of the participating employers is looking to fill 15 positions for operators and electricians.

RBC Bearings is hiring 3rd shift workers.