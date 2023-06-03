Columbia restaurants thrive as college baseball games draw national visitors

Fans from as far as Connecticut are calling Columbia 'home' for the weekend as the city hosts an NCAA regional round. Local businesses say it's been a huge help.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Restaurants in Columbia are experiencing a boost in business as national college baseball games return to the city, attracting visitors from across the country.

The combination of baseball and good beer is the simple formula for success this weekend coming from Mazen Cotran. He's the tap room director at Columbia Craft Brewery on Greene Street and said with baseball fans in town, business is increasing.

"We've been so blessed by a lot of the travelers and we've had a lot of great people come through," he said. "We actually hosted a happy hour for Campbell and we had a lot of NC State fans in here as well."

The out-of-town teams made stops throughout the Columbia scene all week. Diana Vizcarra is the assistant manager at Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse on Main Street. She said dozens of members from the Campbell team filled up their restaurant.

"We definitely make sure we have enough staff and on that in particular, it was on a weekday, which we typically don't has as many staff prepared for a weekday because they're slower days," she said. "So, it felt like a Saturday or Friday because we had every single table filled "

She said having so many people from different states is great for business.

"I think it brings in a different kind of clientele," she said. "Instead of the locals and our regulars, we have people from all over the place. They have different expectations and just a wider range of clientele which is exciting."

It's a similar mindset for Dayna Cantelmi with Experience Columbia. She said that this weekend combines great timing with great opportunities.

"It's a great position to be in because people are just starting off their summer vacations; so, I think with fans traveling in town they're more inclined to make the trip and also make the most of the trip," Cantelmi said. "Yes, they'll go to the game, but they'll also go out to restaurants, and they'll go to the zoo and different attractions and maybe get on the river."

She said this weekend is a chance to showcase the city, especially with university students leaving for the summer.