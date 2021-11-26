Lexington County businesses prepped to capitalize on holiday shopping frenzy

Local businesses in Irmo and West Cola will be marking down items by $5 to $10 or by 25%.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holiday season means sales, sales, and more sales for all your shopping needs. And for local businesses, Saturday is their day to shine.

"We have some inventory that we have reduced for small business Saturday," said Marie Shaw, owner of Treasures of the Heart. "We are preparing a sign to put outside to encourage customers to come in and shop our sales."

She said Saturday's deals are a thank you to her loyal customer base.

"It was a choice to put these items on sale to really support my customers because they have supported me in the past year, year and a half," Shaw said.

She'll have 25% off of winter dresses, jeans, and jewelry.

In West Columbia, Shikila is still getting her business on the map. She opened her store this week on Wednesday.

"Just merchandising, going through. I put basically everything on sale just because it's Black Friday, but it's also my grand opening time," said Shikila Tucker-Curry, owner of Preserve & Co.

She said outerwear like jackets, cardigans, sweaters, and shoes are the big sellers so far.

"The community has welcomed me with open arms and I'm really excited to be here," Tucker-Curry said.