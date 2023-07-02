Rising egg prices have bakeries and breakfast restaurants struggling

Businesses have had to get creative with their menu in order to compensate for the rising prices.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As the price of eggs continues to skyrocket, it is not just consumers who are feeling the pinch, but restaurants and bakeries as well.

Some businesses have had to get creative in order to compensate for the prices.

"We’re going on 32 years. I’ve never seen an increase like this," said Kim Guay, manager of Emeralds Eatery in South Windsor.

Emeralds Eatery, a popular breakfast and lunch spot is trying to keep its customers happy but serving up the most ordered item each day - eggs.

Guay, at one point, even put up a sign to inform customers she had to charge an extra dollar for an egg, but many did not take the news very well.

"Ehhhh, they were alright the first couple of weeks but then they started getting a little testy about it, so I took it down and took the loss," added Guay.

Guay buys five to seven cases of eggs each week with 30 dozen in each case. That can be more than 2,000 eggs.

She said she used to pay $40 to $60 for numerous cases, but now she pays $125.

She is not the only one who has felt this pain.

A master of all things cheesecake, Avery Beamon has had to adjust her online menu because of the price of eggs.

"Being the fact that I need to raise prices now due to the influx of egg prices, I feel as though customers are more lenient on the prices now going up," said Beamon, owner of Craves by Aves.



Now, Beamon also offers smaller cheesecakes which means fewer eggs are necessary.

However, she needs pasteurized egg whites for her buttercream which means an extra hit to her budget.

"Like I do mini cheesecakes and I also do cheesecake jars," added Beamon.

Aside from recovering from the pandemic and the cost of eggs, both Beamon and Guay said what has helped them stay in business through these tough times is their group of loyal customers.

