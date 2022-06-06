How summer break is impacting business in Five Points

With students going home for summer break, shops in Five Points have seen a decrease in customers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many college students in Columbia enjoy spending their afternoons in Five Points.

Amanda Murray, the owner of Gameday Nutrition, says her business does well during the school year.

“It’s pretty busy, we have lots of kids coming in and out. They love the teas; they love the shakes. So it’s pretty steady when the students are in town, “ said Murray.

She says she enjoys having a stream of college students, and revenue, for those ten months. When students go home for summer break, Murray faces a new challenge.

“Sales obviously drop down, foot traffic obviously drops down, it gets lonely.”

Other businesses in Five Points share the same concerns. J

ahvasha Johnson, from Botanica De Santee, describes her off season as “quiet”. She says the shop focusses more on promotional endeavors during the slow months.

“Trying to get more exposure doing outside events- maybe pop up at Soda City, hand out some flyers, and just doing some online promotion.”

Murray has also had to find some creative ways to get more foot traffic into her store.

“Coupons, and freebies, and giveaways, just to get them in the door to get them through the summer months.”