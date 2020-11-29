Some local shops see sales rise on Small Business Saturday, after challenging year amid pandemic

Local shops see boost in sales on Small Business Saturday after challenging year amid COVID-19.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Some local shops saw a boost in sales this Small Business Saturday with customers hoping to cash in on holiday deals.

It was a welcomed change for stores like Fab’rik in Forest Acres, after months of limited service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was huge,” Manager Becca Carlton said. “It kind of felt like a little bit back to normal. People were in good spirits, especially coming after Thanksgiving. Obviously, not the same, but wearing masks. We have our hand sanitizing station outside…. It was good energy.”

It wasn’t long ago when customers were barred and things were quiet inside Fab’rik and other retail stores making this Small Business Saturday all the more meaningful.

“It has been a crazy strange year for everyone, and so shopping local and the support we get in this community has been huge,” Carlton said.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales are expected to grow between 3.6 and 5.2 percent compared to last year due in part to consumer excitement to spend on gifts that uplift others, after such a challenging year.

Elizabeth Brogdon was among those searching for holiday items Saturday while supporting local shops like Scout and Molly’s Boutique.

“It’s just good for everybody to get out and see things in person and support local businesses. I mean, none of us wants to go to an all online shopping experience so if we want to keep brick and mortar then we have to support it by being there in person,” Brogdon said.

As a second surge of the virus looms and the future remains uncertain, the loyalty of customers have employees like Daira Vassey feeling hopeful.