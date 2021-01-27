Virtual job fair focused on vets, military set for Feb. 5 at Shaw AFB

A mobile app will match job seekers with employers in South Carolina during two-step process.

SUMTER, S.C. — A virtual job fair has been scheduled with Shaw Air Force Base and the South Carolina military community on Friday, February 5.

The event was created by SC Future Makers -- a workforce initiative of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance -- in partnership with the Sumter Economic Development Board, SC Department of Veterans Affairs, Boeing, and Hiring Our Heroes and will focus on employment opportunities in South Carolina for veterans, transitioning military personnel and military spouses.

The career fair will consist of two stages:

Before Feb. 5, interested job seekers must download the mobile app Ping by Tallo, register for the event and answer 10 event-specific questions that will be used to match job seekers with employers. Job seekers can also upload their resume and optional videos to Ping.





On Feb. 5, job seekers can log in to Ping to see the companies they have matched with, based on the answers to the 10 questions. Job seekers can used their unique "match score" to connect and chat live with employers on Feb. 5 or use the matches to contact the companies after Feb. 5.

Some of the employers seeking to fill positions include:

Caterpillar

Santa Cruz Nutritionals

BASF

Continental Tire

Nova Molecular Technologies

Morris College

SKF

International Paper

DHL

Constantia Flexibles

Carolina Filters

BMW Group -- Spartanburg

Sumter Packaging Corporation

Agile Defense

EATON

Coca-Cola Bottling Co.