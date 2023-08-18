5 restaurant tricks that will save you money

Dining out doesn't have to destroy your budget. These tips can help you save money the next time you go to a restaurant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Record inflation has driven up the price of almost everything these days, and with food costs going up, many restaurants are having to pass those increases along to customers.

But enjoying an evening out doesn't have to be expensive. Here are five tips for saving money on your next meal out, according to The Penny Hoarder.

1. Do your homework

Almost every restaurant's menu is available online. Look ahead so you can check for daily specials or make sure there's a good option in your price range. You may luck up and find your favorite restaurant has a discount you didn't know about.

2. Clip coupons

Couponing might sound like a blast from the past, but experts say you can still find good deals if you're willing to do a little work. Here are some great websites for restaurant deals: Valpak, Restaurant.com and Local Flavor. Remember to always read the fine print on any coupon so you understand what does and doesn't qualify.

3. Skip the apps

Yeah, this one's hard. Almost every restaurant chain has a variety of delicious appetizers. But experts say it's one of the easiest way to save money at a restaurant, plus a regular meal usually provides more than enough food to fill you up.

4. Split a meal

Most restaurants serve large portions, so sharing could help you save a few dollars. Typically, the cost of sharing a plate will be cheaper than ordering a second meal. Ordering for just one person? No worries, simply ask for a to-go box with your meal and set some aside before you eat.

5. Eat a late lunch