Amazon expanding same day delivery

Waiting a day or two to get your Amazon order could soon be a thing of the past.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Remember the days of ordering something out of a catalog and waiting days, usually more than a week or more to get it in the mail? Those days are long gone.

Thanks to Amazon, we've grown accustomed to ordering a product online and getting it the very next day. Now, the wait time could be even sooner with expanded same-day delivery services. According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon is ramping up same-day delivery with the central part of the strategy being its network of warehouses, known as "same day" sites.

These same-day sites are a fraction of the size of Amazon's larger fulfillment centers, the Wall Street Journal reported. They're designed to prepare products for immediate delivery. These facilities are said to typically carry the 100,000 most popular items in Amazon's catalog.

Amazon has opened nearly 50 of these sites since 2019 and could expand to at least 150 in the next several years. Same-day delivery is free on qualifying orders for Amazon Prime members and up to $9.99 for customers who don't have Prime.

As of now, Amazon's same-day delivery is mostly offered in large cities, Charlotte being among them thanks to the large warehouses across the metro.

