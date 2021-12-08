AARP warns of 'Becky' calling about Medicare

The robocall is making its way around the nation. Don't be surprised if you get it. Know what to do and what not to do.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Becky. Becky. Becky. She sounds nice enough, but I have to tell you... Becky is trouble.

“They will know when they hear Becky, Becky from Medicare or Becky calling on behalf of Medicare to tell you you're eligible for a free DNA test kit all you have to do is press one for more information. Medicare doesn't make phone calls to people unless you're already in a situation where you're having a conversation with someone about an issue. So if you get a call from Medicare out of the blue, it is a scam,” said Kathleen Stokes, AARP Director of Fraud Prevention programs.

AARP is trying to get the word out about the Becky scam. It's a robocall that claims you can get something free Medicare is offering. Becky may be the latest one to be making the calls, but I don't want you to get so focused on the name you miss the real take-aways.

Medicare doesn't make phone calls out of the blue.



Phone calls that offer you braces, wheelchairs, testing, and claim Medicare will pay for it as long as you give the caller your Medicare number are scam calls.

“Anytime someone calls from out of the blue and says Medicare can cover x, hang up the phone and know only your doctor can prescribe that and have Medicare cover it for you,” said Stokes.