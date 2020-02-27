COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands philanthropic group is helping to ease the financial burden students face in higher education through their annual scholarship fund.

The Central Carolina Community Foundation has more than 190 scholarship opportunities -- totaling over $500,000 -- available for qualifying students.

Interested students should visit www.yourfoundation.org/scholarships to view eligibility criteria and to complete the online application by Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Central Carolina Community Foundation's program associate, Jamesha Shackerford, manages the Foundation’s scholarship process and serves as the point of contact for donors, students, parents, and volunteers.