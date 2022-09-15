Experts say start your Christmas Shopping early

Now is a good time to start looking for Christmas gifts, to avoid the rush.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although it may seem a little soon, now is a great time to start Christmas shopping, according to experts.

Dr. Michelle Childs is a Professor of Retail at the University of Tennessee. Childs said it's better to start looking for Christmas presents early.

"If you're on a budget, it's best to really shop early," Childs said. "You're always going to spend a little bit more if you're last-minute shopping because you're going to buy it no matter what it costs."

Childs said you can find deals on certain items now—especially big-ticket items like appliances. You can also find deals on summer items.

"It's obviously better to shop now as we're ending that season," Childs said.

Retailers are still seeing supply chain issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, Professor Childs said if having Christmas gifts at your house by Christmas is important to you—you should buy them earlier.

"If you buy it on Black Friday, it actually might not arrive in time for Christmas," Childs said.

Bottom line—if you want to save stress and save money, it might be time to put your Christmas lists together.

"If you're rushing last minute, and you're trying to find everything for someone, then it might not be an enjoyable experience," Childs said.

Travel may not be a gift, but Professor Childs said if you're planning on going somewhere for the holidays, now is a good time to book.