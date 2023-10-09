City of Columbia's annual Honor the Dream food drive begins

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In an effort to highlight and continue the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s community service, the City of Columbia, Richland School District One, and the Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation have begun this year's Honor the Dream food drive to benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank.
The food drive is an annual event -- this year it started on October 3 and will run through November 17.
Requested food items include canned fruits and vegetables and other non-perishable food products such as dry goods and canned meats. The collected items will go to Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia to help fight hunger in the Greater Columbia area.
Canned food and non-perishable food items may be dropped off at any of the following locations:
- Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby Street
- Columbia City Hall, 1737 Main Street
- Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C
- Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street
- Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way
- Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive
- Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
- James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2091 Slighs Avenue, Columbia, SC 29204
- Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
- Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street
- Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street
- Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
- Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
- City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street
- Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street
- Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square
- City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue
- Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive
- Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street
For more information, contact the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.