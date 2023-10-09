City of Columbia's annual Honor the Dream food drive begins

Marking Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of community service, food drive benefits local residents

The food drive is an annual event -- this year it started on October 3 and will run through November 17.

Requested food items include canned fruits and vegetables and other non-perishable food products such as dry goods and canned meats. The collected items will go to Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia to help fight hunger in the Greater Columbia area.

Canned food and non-perishable food items may be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Busby Street Community Center, 1735 Busby Street

Columbia City Hall, 1737 Main Street

Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C

Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive

Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2091 Slighs Avenue, Columbia, SC 29204

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street

Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square

City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue

Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street