Columbia Housing opens property-specific waiting lists

Application window open July 26 through July 28 at five CHA properties in the Columbia area

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) will be opening up property-specific waiting lists for potential residents for three days next week.

Applications will be accepted for 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units at five locations throughout Columbia beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, July 26, through 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.

Properties on the list include:

Lorick Place: located 3800 West Ave, Columbia, SC 29203. This community consists of 2 & 3 bedroom units.

located 3800 West Ave, Columbia, SC 29203. This community consists of 2 & 3 bedroom units. The Village at River's Edge: located off of Pearl Street in the 29203 area. This community consists of 2 & 3 bedroom units.

located off of Pearl Street in the 29203 area. This community consists of 2 & 3 bedroom units. Maybelle Court Apartments: located at 1 Maybelle Court, Columbia, SC 29203. This community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units.

located at 1 Maybelle Court, Columbia, SC 29203. This community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units. Heyward Street Apartments: located in the 29205 area. This community consists of 2 bedroom units.

located in the 29205 area. This community consists of 2 bedroom units. Four Seasons Apartments: located at 2807 School House Rd, Columbia, SC 29204. This community consists of 2 bedroom units.

Using a computer-generated lottery system, CHA will randomly select up to 200 eligible applicants for placement on the wait lists for Maybelle Court and Heyward Street and up to 500 applicants for Lorick Place, Village at River's Edge and Four Seasons properties.