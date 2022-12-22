The hefty cost of Christmas dinner

Be prepared to pay more this year for Christmas dinner staples.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is coming for your Christmas feast. According to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Christmas dinner staples will cost you more this year across the board.

Here’s how much more you can expect to pay this year for Christmas meal mainstays:

Main course:

Turkey: 17.9% increase

17.9% increase Ham: 7.8% increase

7.8% increase Potatoes: 16.2% increase

16.2% increase Gravy: 13.7% increase

13.7% increase Veggies: 9.6% increase

9.6% increase Dinner rolls: 14.8% increase

Dessert:

Coffee: 14.6% increase

14.6% increase Cake: 14.4% increase

For Santa:

Milk: 14.7% increase

14.7% increase Cookies: 19.2% increase

If you’re thinking switching up the menu for your Christmas feast will help to cut costs, keep in mind that according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, all food at home is up 12% from last year.

