Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: 50% Off True LED Omnidirectional Indoor / Outdoor Lanterns + Free Shipping

It’s the item you don’t realize you need until you experience one of life’s toughest situations. The day we brought our newborn baby daughter home from the hospital, a storm hit and our power was knocked out. As if being first-time parents wasn’t stressful enough, imagine having no power, storm damage and a leaking roof.

Today's deal will come in handy when you have to deal with a similar blackout or storm.

The top LED lantern I tested is collapsible so it can be placed in a glove compartment, emergency drawer, laundry room, utility closet or anywhere else in your home.

At $15 per unit — which is an insane discount — you will have all the power you need built into one light. With just one set of non-included AA batteries, these lights worked for 76 hours straight in my tests.

Click the play button to see the LEDs in action.

Features of the True LED Omnidirectional Indoor / Outdoor Lanterns

Extremely bright LED lantern

Fully collapsible and extremely portable

The best and brightest LED flashlight / lantern system ever seen at this price

Safe for use outdoors and indoors

Will not get hot and is extremely energy efficient

Blackout-ready, storm-ready and ideal for any emergency situation

Collapsible lanterns each include 30 super-bright LEDs

Can be hung with handles or used on a stand

Tremendous for tents, camping, outdoor activities and dark nights

60 lumens of 360-degree omni-directional light-emitting design

Tested brighter and more power-efficient than competitors at slightly lower

50% Off True LED Omnidirectional Indoor / Outdoor Lanterns + Free Shipping

Was: $29.99

Now: $14.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA