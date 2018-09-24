Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

There are more than 2,000 different phone charger deals active on Amazon right now, so it's understandable if you're not sure which charger to buy. Let me help: you should check out my favorite wireless charger, which just dropped in price.

A smartphone mount that allows you to enjoy hands-free operation at a desk or in a vehicle is $30 on a good day. A wireless charger would be an additional $35. Today for less than $30, you can enjoy the benefits of both.

Compatible with Androids, older iPhones and the just-released new iPhones, this smartphone charger cuts down on the wear and tear our devices encounter on a regular basis.

iPhone and Android cables create more wear and tear on your phone ports and the cables themselves need constant replacement. The benefit of the Q-Charger is you get extra-fast charging but you don't need to keep unplugging and re-adjusting your phone. The charger simply turns on with your ignition through an included DC adapter.

This charger will not work through an ultra-thick smartphone case. The newly-posted negative product reviews are from people trying to use the wireless charger through a thick case. As you can see in my product test by clicking play above, it worked through a case (just not through a very thick one).

Features of the Q-Charger Wireless Mobile Phone Holder

Works with the iPhone 8, all iPhone X models, Samsung and many other recent smartphones that are QI-enabled

Allows you to ditch the Lightning and micro USB charging cables

Mounts to dash, windshield, desk and many other surfaces

Extremely powerful suction adhesive works in all climates and stays stuck!

Lowest-recorded price today

$30 Off Q-Charger Wireless Mobile Phone Holder + Free Delivery

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

