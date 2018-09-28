Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $80 Off Zwilling J.A. Henckels 7-inch Santoku Knife + Free Shipping

You can finally stop buying knife after knife and cluttering up that knife drawer. In my quest to save you cash, one of the highest-end brands in the world has a deal I want on your radar.

Just before the holiday hosting rush begins, and to help with all of those back-to-school meals, one of the highest-end knife makers in the world has just dropped prices on a knife that's been sold to more than 32 million different people.

Widely considered the best everyday knife you'll use, the Zwilling J.A. Henckels 7-inch Santoku knife has an MSRP of $130. When it goes on sale, it's usually priced at $70.

Today I found it for $49.99 with free delivery.

This knife is superbly sharp. As I've mentioned before, dull knives require more force to cut and cause you to rock back and forth. That's when slip-ups occur. Sharp knives do the work for you and are therefore safer.

Click the play button to see our slicing tests and to hear from an award-winning chef.

Features of the Zwilling J.A. Henckels 7-inch Santoku knife:

Made of Zwilling special formula steel

Designed in Italy, then manufactured in Germany

Ideal weight for your hand for super-fast safe chopping

Plenty of knuckle clearance for cutting board prep

Hand-sharpened and polished

Made in Germany

Forged from one single piece of steel

FRIODUR blade ice hardened to -57 Rockwell Hardness

$80 Off Zwilling J.A. Henckels 7" Santoku Knife + Free Shipping

Was: $130.00

Now: $49.99

**This deal will sell out fast!

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA