EDITOR'S NOTE, SEPT. 10, 2018: This story was originally published in advance of Mother's Day 2018, but several of the deals were still available in September!

As we count down to Mother's Day 2018, those looking for a timeless gift are about to get a serious reward. Movado, Citizen, Invicta and other designer watch brands that typically retail for $475 - $1500 are now under $100!

Why are we seeing the price drops? Major online retailers create "consumer pattern tests" right before major shopping occasions. With Mother's Day spending expected to increase by as much as 20 percent this year, stores run tests three to five days before Mother's Day shopping weekends to see how many people will flock to a sale at different price points.

By the time Mother's Day weekend arrives, the sale and clearance prices that retails used to test customer interest and intrigue are gone and promotions are not nearly as good.

If you're shopping for graduation, an anniversary, birthday or for Mother's Day, your best watch sale of the year is now online. Click the play button to see what we purchased up close!

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

