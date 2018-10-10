Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $20 Off Dream Machine LectroFan White Noise Maker + Free Shipping

I can now sleep like a baby and actually help my baby sleep! After six months of using the Dream Machine Lectro Fan, I can happily conclude that it has helped me fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

How tired are you today? If you're reading this, chances are you or someone in your household has sleep issues. If you work in a noisy environment, today's deal can help with that too.

Whether you want to make private phone calls in an office, cubicle or somewhere you don't want overheard by your neighbor, the Dream Machine LectroFan masks noises well. If you want to work better, or for a student looking to focus during studies or homework, or if you want to fall asleep faster, this is a winner.

Click the play button to see the LectroFan in action.

Features of the Dream Machine LectroFan White Noise Maker:

All sounds can be personalized with pinpoint volume control

Features 20 digital sounds to mask noises and encourage sleep

Superb speakers go beyond the tinny audio found in competing products

Ultra portable and ideal for those who travel

Ten different variations of pure white noise and 10 different electric fan sounds

Developed by sleep experts

Ideal for a dorm, office, student apartment, bedroom or nursery

Lowest-recorded price today

$20 Off Dream Machine LectroFan White Noise Maker + Free Shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $39.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA