BUY IT NOW: $100 Off Pur Zen Ultra Soft Bamboo Mattress Topper + Free Shipping

How did you sleep last night? With the change of seasons and crazy temperature contrasts of hot and cold depending on the day, we could all use some consistency.

If a brand new mattress with cooling technology is out of the budget for you, I have a top-rated solution right now!

Considering we spend one-third of our lives sleeping, these are savings you don’t want to pass up. If you have back pain, neck pain or think your mattress could use some improvement, you should check out the bamboo cool sleep mattress topper that’s trending and part of a huge sale today.

Did you know your body needs to drop one full degree to enter a deeper REM sleep? A cooling mattress topper can benefit your entire night and well-being.

The top-rated bamboo mattress topper in use by several of the best hotel chains is at its lowest-recorded price today. (It was also on sale for this price on Amazon Prime Day 2018).

Click the play button to see my heat tests!

Features of the Pur Zen Ultra Soft Bamboo Mattress Topper

Top-rated bamboo mattress topper provides additional support and comfort

Special cooling bamboo keeps you more comfortable all night

Ideal for those looking for more sleep support

Make any mattress more plush in seconds

Protects current mattresses and extends the life of your bedding

Breathable 100 percent organic and natural bamboo keeps bed cooler during summer months

Tested tops with mothers across the country

Easy-to-clean with full warranty and highest customer reviews

Machine washable

30-day money-back guarantee

$100 Off Pur Zen Ultra Soft Bamboo Mattress Topper + Free Shipping

Was: $179.99

Now: $79.99

**Additional sizes available for $10 more

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

