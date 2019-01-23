Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

This week I endured hours of flight delays, weather woes and a ceiling leak — not to mention that a driver with a criminal record totaled my car. So I'm feeling pretty stressed out.



But we all have our issues right? I'm sure there are countless people reading this who feel stressed, tired or are experiencing pain. Today I have a deal that can help. The IQ Massager is one of the most ingenious pocket-size contraptions for relieving stress that I've tested, and it's on sale.



The IQ Massager is built using the award-winning technology that provides Transcutaneous Muscle Stimulation. Four massage nodes work in tandem to produce 12 different massage modes with 20 different levels of intensity.



The unit is so small it's ideal for travel or a commute when you're not the driver, and it's a perfect tool for de-stressing and decompressing in front of the TV.



Click the play button for a full demonstration now that I own this unit!

The IQ Massager's 12 massage modes include:

Acupuncture

Cupping

Foot

Kneading

Korean

Scraping

Shiatsu

Sport

Swedish

Tapping

Thai

Combination

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99

