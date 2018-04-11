Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $70 Off Wusthof Eight-Piece Knife Knife Set + Presentation Box + Free Shipping

It’s not often you find something that will last a lifetime and that costs less tha $50. In my continued quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, today I've found you the ultimate knife set for any steak lover, carnivore or vegetarian at its lowest price of the year!

As we count down to Black Friday, I’ll be highlighting every major doorbuster guaranteed to be at its lowest price. My favorite offer from a company that’s been around since 1814 has a lifetime warranty attached to it as a bonus.

I will quote one of my favorite chefs who I watch on TV: "You just bought a $30 piece of meat. Why are you going to cut it with piece of junk, weak knife?”

These steak knives can elevate the food you serve at your Thanksgiving or holiday meals, anniversaries, weddings, housewarmings and other celebrations. It's ideal for lamb chops, veal, chicken and superb cuts of steak, as well as swordfish, tuna, salmon and countless offerings for vegetarians including Portobello mushrooms and tofu.

Click the play button to see these knives in action!

Features of the Wusthof eight-piece knife set include:

Lifetime warranty

Presentation and storage box

Best steak knives we've tested

Lowest-recorded price

Crafted from 18/10 stainless steel

Stainless steel blades and handles

One-piece construction for seamless design

Serrated blade perfect for slicing

Smooth handles are comfortable and easy to hold

BUY IT NOW: $70 Off Wusthof Eight-Piece Knife Set + Presentation Box + Free Shipping

Was: $120.00

Now: $49.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA