Summer is perfect for flying, saving money and keeping your whole family entertained. I started collecting requests for drones this past May. While it took me longer than anticipated to find a deal that was also durable, one price drop is expected to fly off store shelves today.

The official Angry Birds licensed drones allow anyone to fly with some serious personality in the sky. These camera drones and quadcopters are some of the most-requested tech toys on the market right now.

While prices typically drop during the holiday season, winter flying conditions don't make for the best timing. Thankfully, the prices I've just hunted down beat your holiday savings by a long shot. Complete with a video and still picture camera, the SD card for your footage is also included with today's deal.

- Most durable drone in its price range

- Ideal for kids and beginners or more advanced enthusiasts

- Extremely fast ascent

- Captures solid video and photographs

- Fully-featured remote control

- Drone is rechargeable; remote requires four AA batteries (not included)

- Gravity induction and gyro self-balancing mode

- Includes camera card and four rotor blades

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

