For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS

One of the most popular questions I receive is: "what is the best time of the day to score a deal?" Today I've decided to answer that question and highlight the single best sale days of the year.

In the almost two decades that I've been hunting down deals, there has been a shift in how retailers target shoppers and loyal customers within the last two years.

Your lunch time is gold and retailers generally follow 11:30 a.m. EST as their top time to send out email promotions and post offers. Since the vast majority of the American population is on a lunch break or about to start lunch or some type of break, retailers perceive this as a top time period to grab your attention.

7-9 a.m. EST is the other top time of the day to score a deal. When millions of people are waking up and starting the work day, this is also considered by retailers as a top time to send personalized offers to your inbox.

If I had to rank the single best days to save the most significant amount of money over the course of a year, they are as follows:

1. Prime Day - Amazon's global shopping event — beginning this year on July 17 — offers more deals than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. While not every deal is stellar, there are insane savings right around the corner on everything from smart tech to big screen TV's laptops and countless other products. If you want access to the major Prime Day deals early with guaranteed stock, visit Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and like our deal page.

2. Cyber Monday - While Black Friday gets most of the attention, Cyber Monday is better than Black Friday for every major holiday present you can imagine with the exception of toys and televisions.

3. Black Friday - This is the single best day of the year to score a big screen TV deal, gaming discount or appliance reduction.

4. The Day of the 11s or Singles' Day (Nov. 11) - This is the largest online shopping day in the world (although I'm ranking it lower since major U.S. retailers are not all observing it just yet). The Day of the 11s falls on Saturday, Nov. 11 every year. With sales reaching more than $25 billion dollars for Singles' Day last year, 11/11 is bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

5. Labor Day - While July 4th, Columbus Day and other holiday long weekends bring their share of savings, Labor Day is the second-best weekend of the year to score an appliance deal and the single best weekend of the year for bedding, mattress and grill closeouts.

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA