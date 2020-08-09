Department of Justice warns of scam targeting elderly citizens

The scammers are posing as "investigators" and attempting to obtain personal information from the recipient of the call.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Office of Justice Programs’ Office for Victims of Crime is warning the public about a scam going around that has been targeting the elderly.

Multiple reports have been made of people claiming to represent the Department of Justice.

The scammers may also leave a voice mail with a return phone number. When calling that number, the recorded menu matches that of the department's main phone number.

If you or someone you know receives a call like this, you are encouraged not to provide personal information and to report these scams to the FTC.

You can do this by calling 877-382-4357 or going to their website. You can also report it to the FBI online.